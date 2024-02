There is a large law enforcement presence at the Bank of America in Bell Tower in Lee County.

A witness told WINK News, that a man entered the Bank of America and yelled he had a bomb and was not afraid to use it.

A witness claimed they heard gunshots at the Bank of America scene.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies respond to incident at Bell Tower Shops. CREDIT: LCSO

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, authorities are at a “critical incident” near the Bell Tower Shops, Tuesday afternoon.

According to an LCSO Tweet, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno arrived at the scene shortly after 12 p.m. and can be seen getting briefed by the FBI.

Authorities have brought an LCSO Mobile Command Center to the scene. Sheriff Carmine Marceno has arrived on scene and is being briefed as the incident unfolds.



We will continue to provide updates as available. pic.twitter.com/q5bvLvEpPR — Carmine Marceno – Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) February 6, 2024

Authorities have opened the roadways surrounding U.S. 41 between College and Daniels parkways, but they ask the public to stay away, as this remains an ongoing investigation.

LCSO said they could not confirm or deny whether there was a bank robbery or shooting but are calling the situation “contained.”

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.