NCH gains final approval of five-story heart institute

After more than two years, NCH received the green light to pursue its five-story R.M. Schulze Family Cardiovascular and Stroke Critical Care Center in downtown Naples following approval by Naples City Council on Feb. 7 of three separate conditions.

In a 4-1 vote, Council voted to approve rezoning more than 13 acres of the hospital’s campus from medical to public service with Vice Mayor Terry Hutchison dissenting. Councilor Ray Christman recused himself from any discussion or vote. Christman, who lives directly across from the proposed project, said this could affect the property value of his home.

Council voted 3-2 to allow the hospital building to be 87 feet, exceeding the city’s 42-foot height limit for commercial buildings. Councilors Hutchison and Beth Petrunoff voted against the conditional-use application.

