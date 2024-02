At a Feb. 27 Charlotte County Commissioners Land Use meeting, commissioners approved final site plans for two Lennar Homes residential subdivisions that will bring 833 single-family homes to eastern Charlotte County in the Babcock Ranch Community Development area.

Project coordinator Jenny Shao, a county zoning technician, gave the commissioners presentations on the subdivisions and a storage facility. Commissioners unanimously approved the projects by a 4-0 vote.

Commissioner Bill Truex was not present at the meeting and did not cast a vote.

