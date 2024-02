Jimmie the Beef Guy, a Chicago-inspired sandwich shop in Bonita Springs, plans to open a second restaurant this spring in Fort Myers.

Jimmie’s second location will be at 3664 Cleveland Ave., a freestanding building just north of Edison Mall on U.S. 41. The restaurant space most recently was home to La Parilla Boricua Puerto Rican Grill for more than four years. It also previously was Me-N-Tito’s Mexican Grill and Jalapeños.

“It’s under construction right now. I’m shooting for April 1,” said Jimmie Hart, a Chicago transplant who co-owns the local business with his son, Quentin.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.