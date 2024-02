The Cape Coral Police Department is asking for your help with finding two suspects who robbed a Lowe’s on Pine Island Road.

The police department released photos of a man and woman in matching Cookie Monster pajamas who tried to leave the store with items without paying on Sunday.

When they were stopped, the man revealed a gun in his waistband and threatened the loss prevention officer. They then left the store.

An active search is underway for the suspects. A helicopter was spotted circling parts of Cape Coral.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please contact the Cape Coral Police Department at (239)-574-3223. The police warn that you should keep your distance from the pair if you spot them because they are potentially armed.