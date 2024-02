A colorful night light, or possibly something more? It’s not something you see every day.

Casey Sutton was driving home from work in Cape Coral on Sunday night when she saw an airplane overhead.

But, it wasn’t your typical flight pattern.

“It was going back and forth with a laser beam, and it scanned over me multiple times,” Sutton said. “I’m like, ‘What the heck is going on?'”

Sutton saw the plane for hours around midnight Sunday night. Philip Bertoglio and his wife Lisa saw the plane the same day in their backyard, only a few hours earlier.

“When it came by, you can see the green laser spread out like it was mapping the areas, and it kept going in a north and south direction,” Philip said. “And it would just go farther to west. It kept going north and south and then come back.”

People who live here saw mysterious laser flights for three nights in a row.

WINK News reached out to several agencies including the City of Cape Coral, Lee County, Lee County Port Authority, Florida Division of Emergency Management, and the South Florida Water District.

These agencies conduct testing and data collection in similar ways, but these low-flying planes with green lasers do not belong to them.

Casey Sutton decided to purchase Flight Radar to help her track down the people behind the plane and its lasers.

“It shows what kind of plane it was, and what type of plane, but I don’t know who owns it,” she said. “It just says private owner.”

WINK News put this information into the FAA’s website and found the plane is registered to Randigo, LLC in Delaware.

We have not been able to talk with anyone with this company.

The U.S. Geological Survey is doing some mapping and data collection involving low-flying planes right now, but their planes do not fly during the day.

They also do not use green lasers.

WINK News has also reached out to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, but they have been unable to confirm or deny if these planes belong to them.