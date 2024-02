Flames erupting from car in Cape Coral (CREDIT: Cape Coral Fire Department)

Firefighters responded to a fire erupting from a vehicle near the Publix on Santa Barbara Boulevard in Cape Coral.

The fire department arrived on scene just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly and safely.

There were no injuries, according to the fire department. Authorities have not confirmed what started the fire.