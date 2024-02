Hugh McMenamin Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A Cape Coral man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to break into a home, resulting in the homeowner shooting at him.

According to a Cape Coral police report, after being denied access, 44-year-old Hugh McMenamin tried to break into a home by breaking down a 6-foot wooden fence and kicking down the front door forcefully on Friday.

McMenamin then dropped a debit card belonging to his mother on the home’s driveway and then walked to the east side of the residence.

McMenamin also attempted to break into a window before the homeowner fired a shot at him.

The arrest report said earlier that evening, McMenamin caused a scene at the Hooters at Del Prado Boulevard South in Cape Coral for refusing to leave.

An investigation revealed McMenamin had damaged multiple fence panels, including an entry gate and hardware belonging to the victims, estimating the damages to be approximately $3,000.

McMenamin is being charged with property damage and criminal mischief.