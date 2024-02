Sunseeker Resort. CREDIT: WINK News

A driver and a dog have been seriously injured after the vehicle they were in crashed into the wall at the Sunseeker Resort in Charlotte Harbor.

According to the Charlotte County Fire and EMS, they received the call at 10:54 a.m. on Thursday after a single vehicle crashed into the wall at Sunseeker.

A man was flown to Gulfcoast Medical Center as a trauma alert.

Animal control services picked up the injured dog and transported it to be treated at Charlotte Animal Hospital.