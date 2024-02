Devon Lamar Love Credit: The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office

A man from Manatee County has been convicted of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking in phenethylamines and driving with a suspended license.

State Attorney Ed Brodsky announced on Thursday that 38-year-old Devon Lamar Love was responsible for the crimes committed in 2021 and investigated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a Manatee County press release, Love was pulled over for an inactive tag light.

Deputies observed drugs in plain view inside a small transparent bag on the center console in the cupholder.

Love was then patted down by law enforcement, and a trafficking amount of Eutylone was discovered on him.

Two other people were inside the car, and a firearm was found on the driver’s seat where Love was sitting.

The firearm was tested for DNA evidence, and the analysis confirmed that Love’s DNA was all over the firearm.

The crimes carry a maximum possible sentence of 46 years in prison.

The sentencing date is to be determined.