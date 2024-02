The Guadalupe Center CREDIT: WINK News)

A 32-year Marco Island tradition, “Buddy Day,” which brings hundreds of Immokalee elementary school students to the island for a day of fun and learning with adult mentors is resuming in person after several years of virtual-only sessions after the pandemic.

The annual Buddy Day on Hideaway Beach pairs second-graders in the nonprofit Guadalupe Center’s Early Childhood Education Program with adult volunteers for a day of outdoor learning, arts and crafts, environmental education and more.

This year’s event is expected to draw 175 students.

Participating organizations include Kids2Camp, the YMCA of Collier County, Marco Island Fire Department, Marco Island Shell Club, Seminole Casino Immokalee, which provides buses for transportation and Big Cypress National Preserve, whose representatives will lead a birding expedition.

The event will occur Monday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Hideaway Beach Club at 250 South Beach Drive in Marco Island.