Erdem Ethan Guzelgunler Credit: The Arcadia Police Department

A man from Tampa has been arrested for allegedly luring teenage girls in downtown Arcadia after traveling there in a stolen vehicle.

According to the Arcadia Police Department, officers responded to the downtown area regarding a man who was reported trying to lure teenage girls on Thursday.

He ran away on foot after he saw law enforcement and was later arrested.

An investigation found that 22-year-old Erdem Ethan Guzelgunler communicated with the girls through a social media app.

He then traveled from Tampa to Arcadia in a stolen vehicle to meet them.

Guzelgunler had an outstanding warrant from Ohio for a similar incident.

He also failed to register as a sex offender in 2022 and, since then, has been using an alias.

Guzelgunler was charged with traveling to meet a minor, grand theft-motor vehicle, resisting arrest without violence, giving a false name while lawfully detained and unlawful possession and use of an ID card.