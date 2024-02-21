Festival Park in Cape Coral to begin construction

In a meeting on Wednesday, Cape Coral gave the final green light to the festival park project in hopes that more visitors would make their way to Northwest Cape Coral.

Festival Park will feature nature trails, multi-purpose fields, playgrounds, an amphitheater for live music and plenty of parking.

Many Cape Coral residents said they are eager to enjoy the new park and its amenities.

“It does get kind of boring being all quiet here,” said Cape Coral resident Allen Jackson. “But the thing that’s going to be nice is to have a place to go see that’s basically 10 minutes away versus exceeding 10 minutes to get there.”

However, not everyone is excited about the project.

One retired homeowner told WINK News he’s worried about the project.

Since he lives on a fixed income, he worries that his property value and taxes could increase significantly, causing him to move out of his dream home.

The city of Cape Coral expects to hold a groundbreaking ceremony at the park by the end of March.

Most of the park is expected to be completed within the next 16 months.