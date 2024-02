Lee County man arrested for plotting to kill deputy. 2-21-24

A man has been arrested in connection with a murder-for-hire plot to kill a deputy.

The Lee County Sheriff’s office said Zachary Human asked someone to find a deputy’s home address and shoot him dead.

The murder was supposed to happen as Human was facing criminal charges on a narcotics arrest.

Human was booked into the Lee County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

Human has been arrested three other times in Lee County. The last time he was arrested was in January of this year for possessing and selling meth.

