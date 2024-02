After a roofing contractor’s license was suspended by the Punta Gorda Building Board in January, customers of MTS Construction are speaking out about their poor experiences with the company and its principals.

Lee County Economic Crimes Unit also is taking reports for those seeking to be involved in a criminal complaint and investigation of MTS Construction.

Edward David Arasimowicz, who was the license holder of MTS Construction of Lee County, was found guilty on three counts of failing to obtain permits, proceeding to conduct work without obtaining the applicable local building department inspections and committing mismanagement or misconduct, causing financial harm to a customer.

