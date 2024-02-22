Fort Myers moves forward with Pitch Prime to redevelop City of Palms Park

City of Palms Park. CREDIT: WINK News

Fort Myers City Council denied City Manager Marty Lawing’s recommendation to reject all proposals submitted for the redevelopment of City of Palms Park and reissue Request for Proposals during a Feb. 20 meeting.

“I’m used to being in between a rock and a hard place,” Lawing said. “The focus I had is looking at what is in the best interest of the city. This is one of our catalyst sites, and we don’t need a dark cloud over it if there’s any view of impropriety.”

Despite his reasonings, Lawing’s recommendation failed in a tied 3-3 vote. Council member Terolyn Watson was not present and did not cast a vote.

