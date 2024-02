Members of the Florida contingent of the National Guard on duty for Inauguration Day. Credit: WINK News

State Rep. Mike Giallombardo announced to WINK News exclusively of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ direct order to send state guard members to Texas.

The Florida State Guard members will join the existing Florida National Guard members.

Giallombardo, who represents Cape Coral, said Wednesday that DeSantis sent a “handful” of National Guard members to Texas.

The governor announced his plans to send approximately 1,000 Florida national and state guards to fight what he calls the invasion at the southern border in early February.

It remains unknown how many Florida service people have been sent to Texas; however, Giallombardo told WINK that the guard members being sent are likely volunteers.