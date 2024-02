Crews from Navarre Beach Fire Rescue removing a great white shark from a Florida beach. CREDIT: Navarre Beach Fire Rescue

Authorities are at a Florida beach after a massive, pregnant great white shark was discovered washed ashore.

According to the Navarre Beach Fire Rescue, the shark, which measured somewhere between 13 and 15 feet long, washed up on the beach on Friday. Dead massive shark washes ashore a Florida beach. CREDIT: Navarre Beach Fire Rescue

Crews are working to remove the massive shark from the beach.

According to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration Fisheries, the species ranges around the world. CREDIT: Navarre Beach Fire Rescue

In the United States, these apex predators can be found from Maine to the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean.