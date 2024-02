The WINK News Weather Authority keeps Southwest Florida up to date with its hourly weather forecast, seven days a week.

WINK News Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler is forecasting a pleasant weekend with little rain and plenty of sunshine.

Here’s what to expect for this weekend and the week ahead:

TODAY:

An overnight cold front is allowing a few light showers to linger around this morning, mainly in southern Collier County.

As the morning progresses, clouds will move out of the area leading to sunny skies across Southwest Florida.

Highs will be slightly below average, topping out in the mid-70s by the afternoon.

A nice breeze will usher in from the northwest throughout the day with plenty of sunshine to kick off the weekend!

TOMORROW:

Another pleasant day is in store for Sunday with temperatures slightly cooler in the morning, dipping into the upper 40s to low 50s.

By the afternoon, temperatures will reach the low 70s.

Conditions will remain sunny, warm, and dry.

THE WEEK AHEAD: