‘Coffee and Cars’ raises $700 for WINK’s March to a Million Meals

Local realtors John Zahner and Liz Leeds shifted gears at their monthly Coffee and Cars event on Saturday to help raise money for the WINK Feeds Families March to a Million Meals.

Zahner and Leeds work for Michael Saunders Real Estate in Boca Grande. They host a monthly car and coffee show where locals gather to show off their cool cars and donate money to help feed the hungry.

Saturday’s event raised $700.

A special thanks to Zahner, Leeds, and all who have donated for your generosity and supporting WINK’s March to a Million Meals.

If you missed it, you can still help by visiting the WINK Feeds Families website. Just $6 feeds a family of four for a day.