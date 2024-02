Crew from Estero Fire Rescue spraying water on the house on fire. CREDIT: Estero Fire Rescue

Authorities are at the scene of a house fire in Estero, where dark smoke was seen pouring from a roof and billowing into the air.

According to Estero Fire Rescue, authorities are reporting they put out a heavy fire at an Estero home, Monday afternoon.

Crews from San Carlos Park Fire Protection & Rescue Service District and Estero Fire Rescue responded to the smoky scene.

Crews are saying nobody was injured in the fire.

It remains unknown what ignited the fire.