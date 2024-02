Credit: Perla Mrtz

Heavy police presence has been reported at the Cape Coral High School, causing the school to be under lockdown.

The police presence was reported at around 8 a.m. on Wednesday at Santa Barbera Boulevard and Veterans Parkway.

The Cape Coral Police Department confirmed on Facebook at 8:35 a.m. that the school was on lockdown.

Trafalgar Parkway, Skyline Boulevard, Santa Barbera Boulevard, and Veterans Parkway areas have been closed while law enforcement investigates the scene.

CCPD advises motorists to find alternative routes for the time being.

According to the Lee County School District, the CCPD is actively searching for a man off campus as part of the police investigation.

