Lee Health hospital (CREDIT: Lee Health)

Leap Day was a busy day for newborns at one of Southwest Florida’s hospitals.

According to Lee Health, 27 Leap Day babies were born on Thursday at Lee Health. Jack is one of 27 Leap Day babies born yesterday at Lee Health! 🐸💚



Help us celebrate the arrival of so many precious little ones, 26 of whom made their debut at HealthPark Medical Center and 1 at Cape Coral Hospital!#LeapDay #LeapDayBaby #LeeHealth pic.twitter.com/6YhGqddldd — Lee Health (@Lee_Health) March 1, 2024

The post mentions that 26 of the babies were born at HealthPark Medical Center while the other baby was born at Cape Coral Hospital.

The next Leap Day will be in 2028.