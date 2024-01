New Year’s Day is all about new beginnings and new paths opening in your life, and what better way to start than a newborn baby?

Health Park Medical Center delivered Lee Health’s first baby of 2024 at 3:22 on New Year’s morning.

His name is Noah James, and he came into the world weighing 8.7 pounds and 21 inches long.

Noah James Davis made sure he would be Lee Health’s first baby of 2024.

Parents Tony and Stephanie were surprised he did it. They said although New Year’s was his due date, they had been expecting him about two weeks earlier.

As Mom and Dad were ringing in the new year at about midnight, Mom started having some contractions.

She went to Health Park Medical, and baby Noah James made his entrance at 3:22 a.m.

Mom and Dad didn’t think it was likely he would be Lee Health’s first of 2024, three whole hours into the new year, but he was.

“We think it’s fun, and it’s a cool honor to be the first of the year, but most importantly, we’re excited that he’s here,” Tony said. “We’re excited to have a new member of our family.”

Noah got his name from his big sister Ayla, who was also there to meet him upon delivery.