In advance of the Lee County Board of County Commissioners’ workshop on the potential conversion of Lee Health to a private nonprofit structure, representatives from the health care system emphasized it is not contemplating a sale.

Questions about a possible sale arose during public hearings before Lee Health board of directors voted 9-1 June 13 in favor of pursuing the conversion. Lee commissioners now have until mid-October to make a final determination.

Lee Health ‘not for sale’

Lee Health Vice President of Government Affairs Michael Nachef stressed that the system is not for sale and reiterated Lee Health CEO and President Dr. Larry Antonucci’s goals for the potential conversion.

“Dr. Antonucci has said in the past, if you listen to him, that the goal is to make Lee Health stronger and keep it local, and that is 100% the goal,” Nachef said. “We do not want to sell. Lee Health is not for sale. I cannot be more explicitly clear about that point.”

