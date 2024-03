The search for a new location for Bowland Beacon has been underway for nearly two years in North Naples as time ticks down on the landmark bowling alley’s projected closing near the end of this summer.

The old Beacon Bowl will close in August as plans are being finalized for its replacement: an upscale boutique hotel with top-tier restaurants and amenities. Meanwhile, expect the new HeadPinz Beacon to expand beyond its traditional model with 24 to 32 lanes.

“We’re looking at a pretty big facility of probably a minimum 45,000 to 50,000 square feet,” said Pat Ciniello, co-owner of Bowland Beacon.

