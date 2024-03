Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a press conference while attending the Strawberry Festival Parade Day Luncheon in Plant City.

Joining DeSantis will be Florida State Attorney General Ashley Moody.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11:25 a.m. on Monday at the Hillsborough Community College Plant City Campus.

Note that the press conference may not begin at the exact time slated.

