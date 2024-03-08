Friday’s Furry Friends: Rocco, Emma

For this week’s Friday’s Furry Friends, WINK visits the Gulf Coast Humane Society to showcase two adorable animals ready to be adopted.

This weeks featured friends:

Rocco is a 4-year-old black lab.

He is 56 pounds of muscle, so he’ll need an energetic family to accommodate his big personality.

Rocco also has an affinity for water which makes hot days in the kiddie pool all the more enjoyable.

Emma is a 6-year-old female terrier mix.

She is a wonderful and patient dog waiting for her forever home.

Emma is a curious pup as she will sniff anything and everything around her.

At 53 pounds, Emma can be a puller on a leash, so she’ll need a handler that can handle her strength.

She prefers being the only pet inside a home, as she’ll require all your attention and love.

There is a furry friend for every family, and the Gulf Coast Humane Society hopes to make the perfect match. Contact GCHS at 239-332-0364 or visit its webpage for adoptable dogs.

You can’t buy happiness, but you sure can rescue it.