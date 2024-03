Credit: The Collier County Sheriff’s Office

A 7-Eleven employee has been arrested by the Naples Police Department for allegedly stealing nearly $25,000 from a store safe.

According to police, Todd Domer, 63, was arrested following an investigation into a report from management of the convenience store located at 31 9th St. in Naples.

In the press release, Domer allegedly disconnected the store’s surveillance cameras on March 4, removed cash from the store safe and took off.

Following reports of the money being stolen, detectives were able to locate Domer.

According to police, Domer had taken a Greyhound bus to Tampa, where the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office intercepted him on Monday.

Deputies recovered a “substantial” portion of the money stolen.

Domer was then arrested and charged with grand theft between $20,000 – $100,000.