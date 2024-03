The Cape Coral Yacht Club is one step closer to seeing progress after Hurricane Ian.

The community center is damaged from wear and tear along with Hurricane Ian.

On Wednesday, council members will review design options for the new structures and amenities that will go on the property.

“I mean, they’re all beautiful,” said Rick Rien, a visitor to Cape Coral.

Along with the community center, the yacht club will have an outdoor pool, playground, restaurant and parking garage.

“I’m excited about the other amenities that will be there and the fact that, you know, we’ll have a place that I think will mean even more to residents moving here,” said Tom Hayden, City of Cape Coral Council Member for District 3.

The yacht club opened in 1962 and was the gathering place for the first residents of the city.

The new community center will have a history room that’s dedicated to preserving that history.

“There’s this brick fireplace in there that kind of became a signature piece of the club along with the old chandeliers,” said Hayden.

Some people have questions about the yacht club.

“How do you pay for it?”, said Tom Shadrach, a Cape Coral resident.

“Parking garages? I don’t know,” Rien said.

Even with the questions, they’re hopeful for the changes to come.

“As long as it’s not a high rise, and they do it correctly, it’ll be beautiful down here,” Rien said.

“I think the bigger, the better for the city hall area, with more rooms and more opportunity,” said Shadrach.

Council member Hayden expects the council will reach a consensus on one of the designs Wednesday.

He expects demolition on portions of the yacht club to happen within the next month.