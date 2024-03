Ever since the very first pitch for Florida Gulf Coast softball, head coach David Deiros was there. Not just leading the program, but building it from scratch.

“We didn’t have any scholarships, we didn’t have any facilities, we didn’t have any kind of history to say hey you’re coming to a good place,” Deiros said.

Now, after picking up his 750th win, Deiros reflects on how far this program has come.

“We thought we were going to be the best Division II program in the country,” Deiros said. “That was our mission when we first started. And we were kind of forced into a corner to go Division I. And I couldn’t be any happier that we made that decision.”

Deiros has seen the program grow. But, more importantly, he’s seen the growth in the estimated 200 players he’s coached here.

“We had people come in who really didn’t think graduating from college or getting a degree or certain degree was the most important thing to them,” Deiros explained. “And we were able to go ahead and convince them that’s the right way to go.”

When it comes to Deiros as a coach, one of his assistants, Cat Clifford said, “it’s not just do it this way because I told you. It’s why and this is what’s going to make you better.”

Deiros stresses the importance of education to his players.

“My freshman year I wasn’t the best academically, but because he was so strict on his academic rules I was able to get better.” pitcher Angelina Bonilla said. “And now I’m on dean’s list.”

Deiros’ legacy is not just in the record book. Rather, in the bricks outside Alico Arena. You can see the names of every softball player who graduated.

“You look at a name and all you can do is start smiling because you think about whatever anecdote comes out your mind about that person,” Deiros said.