The staff of 97.7 Latino with their check to St. Jude. CREDIT: WINK News

97.7 Latino Radio surpassed its goal of $70,000 this year supporting a life-saving mission for children at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

They raised almost an extra $3,000.

Thanks to generous donors, families can focus on helping their kids and will never have to pay a single bill to get their treatment, travel, housing or food.

Because of this campaign, St. Jude has raised over $150 million to help families nationwide.