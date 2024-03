Bonita Springs City Council voted unanimously at a March 20 meeting to approve the first reading of an ordinance establishing a new operating agreement between the city and Everglades Wonder Gardens.

The gardens have sought an agreement with the city since a joint workshop in November allowed the nonprofit freedom to operate independently and make desired improvements while also being transparent with the city.

The gardens were built in 1942 and received a historical designation from the city in 2017. The Wonder Gardens has been operating the zoo through a public-private partnership with the city since 2015, when it was provided with a $3.5 million bridge loan from the city to prevent it from declaring bankruptcy in exchange for a short-term mortgage.

