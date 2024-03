The Governor, flanked by several lawmakers and the State Surgeon General, signed several pieces of legislation into law Thursday in Bonita Springs. Watch the entire press conference above.

Governor DeSantis touted the new laws “which bolster Florida’s health care workforce, broaden access to quality health care, and foster innovation in the industry.”

Naples lawmaker and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, who spearheaded the ‘Live Healthy’ laws, said they “will enhance health care across Florida by offering new training opportunities, improving access to healthcare services in rural areas, and promoting technological advancements.”

Gov. DeSantis in Bonita Springs Credit: WINK News

“I applaud Senate President Passidomo for her dedication to this cause,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

Bill signed:

SB 7016 – creates and expands training programs to help develop and retain Florida’s healthcare workforce

SB 7018 – Health Care Innovation

SB 1758 – Individuals with Disabilities

SB 330 – creates a new category of teaching hospitals

SB 322 – creates an exemption from public records requirements for certain information held by the Department of Health and several other agencies

“New Floridians are not bringing their health care providers with them. Live Healthy will grow the healthcare workforce we need to serve our communities,” added Passidomo.