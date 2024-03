The Florida Department of Health in Collier County issued a water quality advisory Thursday afternoon for the Naples Pier.

According to the agency, the water does NOT meet recreational water quality standards.

Tests completed on Wednesday, March 20, found Enterococcus bacteria at levels that exceed those recommended by the Florida Department of Health.

Surfers by Naples pier (CREDIT: WINK News)

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explained Enterococcus bacteria as “a type of fecal bacteria known as an ‘indicator organism’ for water quality – they are a normal part of the bacteria that everyone has in their gut. Their presence in recreational water indicates that there might also be dangerous contamination in the water as well. When the levels in the swimming water exceed these guidelines, warnings are posted at the beach. Enterococci bacteria can also come from a variety of other animal hosts, not just humans.”

DOH-Collier advises against any water-related activities at this location due to an increased risk

of illness in swimmers.

If you do become ill, symptoms could mimic the stomach flu:

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Fever

Chills

Pain

This advisory will remain in place until bacteria levels are below the accepted health level. The Department is expected to run further tests next week.