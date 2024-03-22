FGCU Eagles get ready to repeat history

Slam dunking the competition in March Madness.

The FGCU Eagles have perfected the dance, and now it’s time to take home the win.

Wink Sports reporter Zach Oliveri went up to Bloomington, Indiana, and broke down the matchup.

Assembly Hall at Indiana University is one of the iconic venues in the sport, steeped in history and memorable moments.

The FGCU Women’s Basketball team hopes to make their own history and cause some madness here in the NCAA tournament.

The Eagles took the court Assembly Hall for one of their final practices ahead of Saturday’s round one game against the fifth-seed Oklahoma Sooners.

FGCU is no stranger to the tournament, and speaking with Oklahoma’s players and head coach, they recognize the Eagles’ history of upsets.

In the past two seasons, FGCU has entered the tournament as a 12 seed and picked up round-one wins.

FGCU is ready for the challenge and aims for history to repeat itself.