Few things get people more fired up than the issues surrounding Jaycee Park.

The City of Cape Coral wants to upgrade the park by adding more shade options, such as trees, gazebos, parking and picnic areas.

Nevertheless, people aren’t standing for any of it, and a lot of them want everything to stay as it is.

Cape Coral is holding a design meeting around 5 p.m. on Tuesday as they look to persuade people that these charges are good.

People told WINK News that Jaycee Park is a big part of the reason they call Cape Coral home. It’s nature, and that is important to them. Those attending the meeting are adamant about not wanting any more development.

Residents explained they want the city to listen to them and they don’t know how many times they have to say it. They simply say there is no need to fix Jaycee Park if it’s not broken.

The city says they’re going to present some plans to make it even better for the people of Cape Coral.

Kevin Hogg says he loves the park the way it is, but he is open to hearing about some changes.

“What happens with the core people that have been here forever? They don’t like the growth and the people and the traffic. It used to be a really quiet, quaint little town, but with growth comes really good things, too, restaurants and social things to do and other like-minded people and arts and crafts,” said Hogg.

The presentation ended around 6 p.m.

“I don’t understand why these politicians, or these council members, are so bent on doing this. So, it leads me to think what’s in it for them. I’m not saying they’re corrupt. I’m not making accusations. But this is crazy,” said Eric McKinnies, a Cape Coral resident.

The city says they plan to spend nearly $12 million to redesign the park.