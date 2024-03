Miguel Avalos and Christian Diaz opened El Estadio Latin Sports Bar and Grill at 11491 S. Cleveland Ave. in Fort Myers. El Estadio, aptly named “The Stadium,” is a haven for soccer enthusiasts, but also is committed to showcasing all sports. As for the food, the restaurant puts a Latin twist on classic sports bar offerings.

Celebrating the restaurant’s grand opening Feb. 3, Avalos said there’s since been some menu favorites from guests. While the options on the menu range from wings, pizza and burgers to stand-alone dishes, a closer look at the menu highlights Latin flavors.

“It’s diversity,” Diaz said. “It’s not Mexican. It’s not Honduran. It’s not Colombian. The menu’s just a variety of Latinos in general and that’s something that’s different than anywhere else. Either you go to a Mexican restaurant, or you go to a Peruvian restaurant, but this is just everything.”

