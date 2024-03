Music is a universal language, but for Joshua Costa-Pozo, it’s more than that.

“It’s really like a full-body experience,” he said.

Costa-Pozo started playing saxophone in sixth grade but wasn’t a fan at first.

“I really hated it,” he said. “I never practiced. I would leave my horn at school all the time.”

When he came to Gulf Coast High School, his attitude completely changed.

“When I got here, it was the energy,” said Costa-Pozo. “It was the school. It was everything.”

Costa-Pozo also has Tourette Syndrome, and music, specifically jazz music, is his way of expressing himself.

“When I’m sleeping, I tick,” he said. “When I’m doing homework, I tick. When I play saxophone, it’s different. My mind is focused. My fingers are focused. Everything’s focused. I don’t have time to tick.”

Costa-Pozo’s band teacher, Justin Goff, saw his potential right away.

“Never once did I feel like he was not able to achieve was everyone else was,” Goff said.

That belief in Joshua made a world of difference.

Costa-Pozo was accepted into the Berklee College of Music in Boston for Jazz Performance.

“It was my dream school,” Costa-Pozo said. “I’m amazed I got in.”

“It’s something that he’s accomplished, and he should definitely be proud of it,” said Goff. “I know I am.”

Costa-Pozo says he owes his success to one person.

“I wouldn’t be able to be where I am or do what I do without Mr. Goff,” he said. “I don’t think Mr. Goff gets the recognition he deserves a lot of the time.”

Costa-Pozo presented Goff with a plaque today, honoring him for his lessons and friendship.

“Someone believed in him so much that now my son believes in himself,” said Norma Pozo, Joshua’s mom. “That’s Mr. Goff for us.”

“You know, they say do something you love,” Goff said. “I really do love this.”

Justin Goff, a teacher, mentor, and friend, is making a difference in the lives of students at Gulf Coast High School.

Costa-Pozo wants to be a professional jazz musician.

He told WINK News his favorite jazz piece is “Thanks to Come” by Dizzy Gillespie.

Costa-Pozo is the second student Goff has taught who has gone on to study at Berklee.