Charlotte County Commissioners on March 26 voted to appropriate $750,000 in the fiscal year 2024 budget to jump-start the rebuilding of the Cultural Center. Funding for the capital improvement project called Cultural Center Replacement will be supplied from the capital project fund’s ad valorem revenue.

The initial $750,000 is for the design and planning stage.

Two weeks ago, Charlotte County Commissioners unanimously voted to accept their consultant team and staff’s recommendation for the Cultural Center to be demolished and replaced with a new facility on the 8.03-acre Aaron Street site in Port Charlotte.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.