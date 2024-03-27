Family trying to rebuild one year after destructive brush fire

Fighting back from utter devastation, a family spent the past year just trying to get back on their feet.

Oscar Romero and his family lost everything in a huge brush fire in Collier County last year.

Sadly there is no real progress on the Golden Gate Estates house he called home for 13 years.

WINK News reporter Richard Richardson talked with the family about the hurdles of trying to restart from nothing.

Romero still struggles to get the images out of his head.

“Well, the process of this tragedy has not been easy because day after day, we come here to the lot and see how there is nothing,” Romero said. “The reconstruction of the house costs approximately $360,000 for the construction alone, and the insurance did not cover everything necessary, but we already have a person who’s trying to build the house.”

Romero said he’s been waiting for approval from the county for the past five months to start rebuilding his home.

While he waits for permits and an answer, he’s grateful to lean on his family for support during this difficult process.

He said his family is living in his daughter’s house.

“Little by little, we have been having that confidence in ourselves and in God because he is the one who allows us to move forward,” he said.