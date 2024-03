This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Lacey Atkinson was on probation for fraudulent use of a credit card, criminal use of personal identification, and grand theft. She committed those crimes in Cape Coral and violated her probation in February. Atkinson has priors in Lee and Charlotte counties.

Daniel Matulaitis has 5 warrants out for his arrest in Lee County for violating probation for battery on an emergency care provider, resisting an officer and DUI. Look for him in Bonita Springs or Cape Coral.

David Wise was arrested for fraud. The victim told investigators that Wise took two of his wife’s ring and pawned them. Wise was found guilty and ended up on probation, which he has now violated. Wise is known to move between Lehigh, LaBelle and Immokalee. His tattoos include a rebel flag, a pit bull and the phrase “Family over everything.”

If you have seen them, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.