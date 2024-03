North Park Shore Beach area on Dec. 5, 2019 after the 2019 Beach Renourishment Project. Photos courtesy of Robert Mather/ Humiston & Moore Engineers through Collier County Government

The Florida Department of Health in Collier County has issued a water quality advisory for swimmers at Park Shore Beach.

The warning was issued Thursday after tests indicated that the beach’s water did not meet the recreational water quality for Enterococcus bacteria recommended by FDH.

Those considering swimming or doing water activities in the area are advised to keep out for the time being.

The advisory will continue until bacteria levels are below the accepted health level.

