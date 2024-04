Florida Highway Patrol. CREDIT: WINK News

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that occurred on Burnt Store Road.

The crash was reported to FHP at around 9 p.m. on Sunday.

According to troopers, a 47-year-old man from Punta Gorda was traveling south on the outside lane of Burnt Store Road, approaching Shotgun Road.

The motorcyclist then traveled off the road left, entered the median, and collided with a culvert, overturning the vehicle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

