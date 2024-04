Yusniel Valdes Darias Credit: The Cape Coral Police Department

Police have arrested a man they believe was part of a local crime ring involved in the theft of construction equipment in Cape Coral.

The Cape Coral Police Department announced on Thursday that after over a yearlong investigation by their Property Crimes Unit, 39-year-old Yusniel Valdes Darias was arrested on Friday and faces multiple charges.

Cape Coral police have been investigating a local crime ring involving the theft of construction equipment and other types of motor vehicles.

According to the police department, their Property Crimes Detectives inspected four auto shops throughout Cape Coral, checking for stolen vehicles.

The investigation led detectives to conduct a shop inspection at Direct Tires, and they were able to locate Darias, the owner of the shop, whom detectives had multiple felony charges against.

The investigation revealed that Darias stole numerous pieces of heavy machinery, including skid steers and Gator Side by Sides.

Darias is being charged with grand theft, dealing in stolen property and burglary of an unoccupied conveyance.