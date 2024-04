“It is going to be a gorgeous day across Southwest Florida with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures topping out in the low 80s,” said The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler.

Saturday morning started cool, with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Lower dewpoints are making it quite pleasant.

It’s going to stay nice throughout the afternoon. In fact, Saturday will be the “coolest” day over the next week as we begin a warming trend.

High pressure is in control of our weather, and that is leading to little to no rain chances across the area.

“Any outdoor plans are a ‘go’ this weekend,” added Kreidler.

The Gulf is calming down some after a few windy days, leading to better boating conditions and slightly calmer winds.

By midweek, we can expect it to feel quite warm with highs in the upper 80s.

“For the first couple of weeks of April, our high temperatures reach around 84 degrees, however, we will be around 4-5 degrees above that by Wednesday,” explained Kreidler.

Sun and clouds will hang around before our rain chances increase by the end of the work week.