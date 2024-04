A car smashed its way through a local jewelry storefront Saturday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, a car crashed into the Westchester Gold and Diamonds jewelry store around 4:30 p.m.

Seven people were in the store at the time of the crash. No injuries have been reported.

According to CCSO, the cause of the crash was determined as an accident.

The driver, a 66-year-old man, meant to put the car in park and accidentally put the car in drive, forcing the car through the front of the store.

“You don’t expect drive-in jewelers, you know, might be a good idea for jewelry store where you can drive in, but they will probably try and keep them a little bit further out next time.” joked Steve Duke, owner of the jewelry store.

