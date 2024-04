Image Credit: Center for Aquatic and Invasive Plants, University of Florida

Environmental officials are set to do some aquatic plant control in a Lee County lake during the middle of April.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, authorities will treat for hydrilla, an invasive plant species native to Africa and Southeast Asia, in Lake Cypress during the week of April 15.

Authorities will treat this, especially where the invasive species is impinging on native submerged aquatic plants that are beneficial to the ecosystem.

“The FWC manages hydrilla on a lake-by-lake basis using a collaborative approach,” says the FWC website.

The invasive foliage can lead to blocked waterways and consequently limit boat traffic, recreation, flood control and wildlife use.

“Almost 80% of hydrilla’s biomass is in the upper two feet of the water column, producing a dense canopy near the water surface,” says the FWC website.

Below is a list from FWC about the environmental damages caused by hydrilla.

Hydrilla canopies lower dissolved oxygen concentrations, reducing aquatic life.

Hydrilla decay doubles the amount of sediments that accumulate in a water body.

Dense hydrilla infestations can restrict water flow, resulting in flooding along rivers and canals.

Hydrilla canopies produce ideal breeding environments for mosquitoes.

Dense hydrilla canopies shade out native submersed vegetation lowering biodiversity.

