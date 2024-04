Cape Coral City Council discussed April 11 a referendum for voters to decide if the mayor and Council can establish salaries and compensation through ordinance.

The proposed referendum comes nearly four months after Council approved a resolution establishing an annual stipend for the mayor and council members. The resolution states the mayor will receive a monthly stipend of $5,000, and each council member will receive a monthly stipend of $3,333.

City Attorney Aleksandr Boksner evaluated a number of municipalities for a frame of reference when drafting the language for the November ballot. He described the proposed language as stricter than others reviewed, requiring Council, if passed, to have a more in-depth discussion on compensations.

