We’ve got boots on the ground in Charlotte County but barely because of the wind.

It’s a perfect day to put your hair up and grip your dog’s leash.

This is also a good day to bring in that furniture or any loose items you may have outside, like garbage cans, because there is a high chance of them blowing away from your home.

We had the chance to speak to the Charlotte County public safety officer this morning.

He said they are not doing anything differently when it comes to preparations but really emphasized the need for people to be prepared because the weather can change at any time.